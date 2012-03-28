Shares of Singapore's Otto Marine Ltd declined as much as 11.1 percent after the offshore marine firm proposed a rights issue to raise around S$75.6 million ($60 million).

Otto Marine shares were down 9 percent at S$0.131 on volume of 13.7 million shares, 3.3 times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.

The stock was among the top five traded shares by volume.

Otto Marine said on Wednesday it plans to issue up to 945.21 million rights shares at S$0.08 each on the basis of one rights share for every two existing shares.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata.thomsonreuters.com)

08:50 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore index futures slip

Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday as investors waited for more clues on the state of the U.S. economy, after hopes for further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve strengthened risk appetite and boosted prices the previous session.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata.thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1.2563 Singapore dollars)