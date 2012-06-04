Maybank Kim Eng said its top picks in the Singapore real estate investment trust (S-REITs) sector included CapitaMall Trust and Frasers Centrepoint Trust in the retail segment, as well as Ascendas REIT and Mapletree Logistics Trust in the industrial space.

The broker said rental income resilience, total rate of return, accretive distributions and stable payout track record are some of the parameters it used to scrutinise the operating history of the S-REITs since their initial public offering.

"Barring a full-blown European debt crisis, we also think that it is unlikely that S-REITs will be de-rated to the levels seen during the global financial crisis due to stronger balance sheets and the absence of credit tightening," it said.

Its top sells are K-REIT Asia and CapitaCommercial Trust as it saw further downside in their distribution per unit, which would make valuations unattractive.

0932 (0132 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)