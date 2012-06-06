Maybank Kim Eng has initiated coverage on Singapore grocery chain operator Sheng Siong Group Ltd with a 'buy' and a target price of S$0.52, citing a strong earnings growth prospects driven by higher population and disposable income.

Sheng Siong, which has nearly 30 outlets, started trading on the Singapore Exchange in August 2011 after raising S$116 million through an initial public offering (IPO). It has risen nearly a fifth from the IPO price.

At 0255 GMT, it was up 3.9 percent at S$0.400.

Sheng Siong's recurring net earnings are expected to grow at a compounded average of 8.5 percent a year for 2012-2014, driven partly by higher margins, Maybank said, adding the firm is expected to be a recession-resilient business as it targets the low-to-middle income group.

Maybank cited research firm Frost and Sullivan as saying Singapore's grocery market sales are expected to grow by 4-5 percent in 2011-12 and slow down to 1.5-2.5 percent in 2014-15. The local supermarket industry is worth S$4.3 billion ($3.34 billion).

Sheng Siong's grocery stores compete with larger players including Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd's Cold Storage chain.

Its chief executive officer Lim Hock Chee told Reuters the company plans to have at least 50 outlets in Malaysia over the longer term to tap the fast growing population and rising income in the neighboring country.

($1 = 1.2864 Singapore dollars)

10:29 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Intraco jumps after tycoon buys stake

Shares in Intraco Ltd jumped 22 percent to their highest in more than 11 years after Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong bought a large stake in the materials trading company.

By 0219 GMT, Intraco shares were up 19.8 percent at S$0.695, their most expensive since November 2000. Over 7.3 million shares had been traded by that time, compared with a full-day average volume of 4.9 million over the last five sessions.

Oei bought 20.8 million Intraco shares through the open market and via a married deal at around S$0.50 per share, according to a stock exchange filing. Oei now holds a 21 percent stake in Intraco.

"Retail investors believe Oei spotted an undervalued company, that's why they are buying into the stock now," said a local trader.

Intraco also said last week TH Investments Pte Ltd had bought a 29.89 percent stake in Intraco from Hanwell Holdings Ltd for about S$18.3 million. TH Investments is controlled by crane company Tat Hong Holdings Ltd.

8:38 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.3 pct

Singapore index futures were up 0.3 percent, signalling a positive start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of credit markets.

