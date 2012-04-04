DBS Vickers advised investors in the small and mid-cap sector to pick recovery plays and stocks with strong ASEAN domestic consumption drivers, as well as offshore and marine stocks benefiting from high oil prices.

So far this year, the FT ST Small Cap index has risen 18 percent, while the FT ST Mid Cap has added 19 percent, outperforming a 14 percent gain in the broader Straits Times Index.

DBS favoured electronics firm Venture Corp Ltd, vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd and budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd.

"With crude oil hovering over US$120 a barrel, the most obvious way to play oil is to buy oil-related equities benefitting from higher crude price and the resulting surge in offshore support activities," the brokerage said in a note.

Ezion Holdings Ltd, CH Offshore Ltd and ASL Marine Holdings Ltd are its top picks in the sector.

Broker DMG & Partners Securities said Singapore-listed petroleum firm Interra Resources Ltd, property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd and instant coffee maker Super Group Ltd could offer investors opportunities in slowly re-emerging Myanmar.

On Wednesday, Yoma shares were traded at S$0.495, Interra S$0.325 and Super S$1.86.

"The lifting of sanctions could boost regional growth and intra-ASEAN trade and investment. In addition, the domestic consumer market is expected to grow rapidly, creating a fast-growing market for exports of goods and services," DMG said.

The broker maintained a buy rating and a S$2.08 target price on Super.

Myanmar President Thein Sein said on Tuesday landmark by-elections at the weekend, swept by pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party, were carried out successfully. That signalled acceptance of a result that will boost the political clout of his party's biggest rival.

Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday, indicating a lower start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares eased on Wednesday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested that further stimulus measures were less likely, leaving investors looking for more clues over the global growth outlook.

