Shares in Krungthai Card Pcl gained as much as 5.1 percent in heavy volume after Kao Hoon newspaper quoted a commercial bank source as saying Bank of Ayudhya Pcl was interested in acquiring shares in the country's biggest credit card issuer.

At 0337 GMT, Krungthai Card shares were up 3.06 percent at 20.20 baht. They topped the list of actively traded shares by turnover on the main Thai market, with around 11 million shares traded, 1.2 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days.

Bank of Ayudhya Pcl shares gained nearly 1 percent to 27.25 baht.

1037 (0337 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok)