Shares in Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, climbed 1.1 percent in light volume after it announced a dividend of 7 baht ($0.23) per share for the second half of 2011.

Several brokers advised investors to buy the stock, citing its expansion plans.

Trinity Securities Pcl said the company's recent proposed investment in paper and petrochemical businesses for a combined 1 billion baht ($32.4 million) was in line with its long-term plans to boost revenue.

Siam Cement rose to 359 baht, with 391,100 shares traded, 0.18 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days.

Shares in Krungthai Card Pcl gained as much as 5.1 percent in heavy volume after Kao Hoon newspaper quoted a commercial bank source as saying Bank of Ayudhya Pcl was interested in acquiring shares in the country's biggest credit card issuer.

At 0337 GMT, Krungthai Card shares were up 3.06 percent at 20.20 baht. They topped the list of actively traded shares by turnover on the main Thai market, with around 11 million shares traded, 1.2 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days.

Bank of Ayudhya Pcl shares gained nearly 1 percent to 27.25 baht.

