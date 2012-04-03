Shares in Rojana Industrial Park Pcl rose nearly
7 percent to 7 baht, the highest since Oct. 7, following its
plan to acquire the eastern industrial estate of Pluakdaeng
Industrial Park Co., Ltd.
Broker DBS Vickers Securities said the acquisition of the
industrial land in the eastern part of the country would help
the company further expanded its land sales amid rising demand
for land in the area with lower risk of flooding.
Rojana's industrial estate in the central province of
Ayutthaya was hit by severe flooding late last year.
For the company statement, click
Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;