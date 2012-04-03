Macquarie Equities Research is positive on the Thai property
sector in 2012 and believes it will benefit from a recovery in
demand after floods last year.
The broker said valuations were fair, with the sector's
weighted average 2012 estimated price-to-earnings ratio at 11.6
and 2013 at 9.7 versus the historical mean of 11.6.
"We believe the demand side will show a pick-up with an
improved take-up rate in 2012. This should be backed by pent-up
demand from the flood in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the
resumption of organic growth of 4-5 percent per annum," the
broker said.
The broker said its top picks were Pruksa Real Estate Pcl
and Asian Property Development Pcl.
It likes Pruksa for the stock's cheap valuation and its
prospects for a strong turnaround this year, while Asian
Property has a strong market position in the mid-range house
segment and an attractive valuation.
The property subindex had risen 18.4 percent so far
this year, almost in line with the 17.8 percent gain of the
broad market
Shares in Pruksa and Asian Property have gained 28.5 percent
and 29.03 percent this year respectively.
1230 (0530 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Alan
Raybould; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
****************************************
11:04 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Rojana Industrial jumps on land
buy plan
Shares in Rojana Industrial Park Pcl rose nearly
7 percent to 7 baht, the highest since Oct. 7, following its
plan to acquire the eastern industrial estate of Pluakdaeng
Industrial Park Co., Ltd.
Broker DBS Vickers Securities said the acquisition of the
industrial land in the eastern part of the country would help
the company further expanded its land sales amid rising demand
for land in the area with lower risk of flooding.
Rojana's industrial estate in the central province of
Ayutthaya was hit by severe flooding late last year.
For the company statement, click
1053 (0353 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)