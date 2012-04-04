Foreign fund flows into the Thai stock market have crept up this
year, channelled mostly into major sectors such as banking and
telecoms.
Thailand had seen the strongest inflows among major
Southeast Asian emerging markets this year, with 85.4 billion
baht ($2.77 billion) in net foreign purchases, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Indonesia has enjoyed $1.3 billion of foreign
inflows and the Philippines $952 million. Foreign flow
data for Singapore and Malaysia is not available.
Thailand's benchmark SET index has risen 18.12
percent this year, making it Southeast Asia's second-best
performing bourse, trailing a 26.8 percent gain in the small Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange.
The Thai banking subindex has risen 24 percent and
the telecoms subindex 27 percent.
At the midsession break on Wednesday, the SET index was down
0.25 percent at 1,207.99 amid weakness elsewhere in Asia. It had
climbed to 1,210.80 at one point, just shy of a a 16-year high.
1418 (0718 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
*************************************************
10:46 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Chicken exporters up after report
EU lifts ban
Shares in chicken exporters pushed higher after a report the
European Union had lifted its ban on Thai frozen chicken
imports, with leader Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl up 2
percent at 37.75 baht and GFPT PCL up 6 percent at
10.7 baht.
According to the Bangkok Post daily, the European Union
decided on Tuesday to lift an import ban on raw poultry from
Thailand in place since a bird flu outbreak in 2004.
Several brokers, including Tisco Securities and DBS Vickers
Securities, advised investors to buy the stocks.
CIMB Securities (Thailand) said Charoen Pokphand Foods was
its top pick in the sector, with a target price of 48 baht.
"This will bring a significant increase in volume to CPF's
poultry exports, which accounted for 6.5 percent of its sales in
2011 ... We believe the EU's decision will heighten pressure on
Japan to end its ban on Thai poultry imports as well," the
broker said.
1036 (0336 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)