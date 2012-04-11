Shares in Thai Airways International Pcl gained 2.23
percent to 25.25 baht on lower fuel costs and expectations of
strong earnings in the first quarter.
Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) rated the stock
speculative buy, with target price of 31.5 baht, a potential
upside of 25 percent.
The airline was expected to report an operating profit of
3.0-3.5 billion baht ($96.90-$113.05 million) for the first
quarter ended March due to fuel hedging and higher passenger
numbers for the period, the broker said.
"Investors buy the airline's shares because of weaker crude
and jet fuel prices which is very correlated to earnings
performance," said an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
The country's flag carrier reported a net loss of 5.39
billion baht, for the fourth quarter of 2011 because of severe
floods that cut tourist numbers.
1100 (0400 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)