BANGKOK, April 12 Shares in Thai banks
rose 1.5 percent, bouncing after sharp falls in past four
sessions and outperforming Thailand's main SET index, as
several brokers rated the sector a buy, citing expectations of
good first-quarter earnings.
Thai banks will report January-March quarter earnings from
April 17, when the market reopens after the Songkran holiday.
Broker Krungsri Securities said nine banks under its
coverage would post a combined first quarter net profit of 36.6
billion baht ($1.18 billion), up 83.2 percent from the previous
quarter.
"We maintain an overweight rating on the sector to reflect a
good earnings growth outlook and strong balance sheets,"
Krungsri said in a research note.
Leading gainers, Kasikornbank Pcl climbed 2.4
percent to 152 baht, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl gained
1.8 percent to 142.5 baht and smaller Thanachart Capital Pcl
was up 3.3 percent to 31.25 baht.
The SET index rose 0.73 percent.
1230 (0530 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
11:32 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Toyo Thai at 3-week highs on
revenue outlook
Shares of construction firm Toyo Thai Corporation Pcl
TTCL.BK gained as much as 2.8 percent to a three-week high of
14.7 baht in brisk volume following the company's plan to bid
for new projects worth a combined 70 billion baht ($2.27
billion).
Toyo Thai shares were up 2.1 percent at 14.6 baht, with
around 1.8 million shares traded, 1.16 times its average
full-day volume traded over the last 30 sessions.
Broker Kiatnakin Securities rated the stock a speculative
buy, citing the company's 2012 revenue growth target of 20-30
percent, boosted by 15 billion baht ($485.44 million) worth of
onworking projects and its plans to bid for 15-17 new projects
at home and abroad.
Toyo Thai shares had risen 23.7 percent this year, outpacing
the broader market's .SETI gain of 13.7 percent.
1129 (0429 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
09:38 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikorn raises BECL's price
target
Kasikorn Securities raised its price target on Thai road
operator Bangkok Expressway Pcl BECL.BK to 24 baht ($0.78) from
21.4 baht ($0.69) thanks to an extra gain from the sale of
investments in an energy firm and profits from a power firm.
Bangkok Expressway shares ended flat at 21.70 baht ($0.70)
on Wednesday and have gained 19.2 percent this year. Kasikorn
maintained its outperform rating.
The company would book an extra gain after tax of about 1.27
billion baht ($41.10 million) from the sale of its stake in
Southeast Asia Energy (SEAN) to CK Power energy, pending
shareholder approval on April 25, the broker said.
"Earnings should jump in the second quarter of 2012 from the
extra gain from the sale of its investment in SEAN," the broker
said.
Bangkok Expressway was expected to book equity income from
its investment in CK Power of about 120 million baht per year,
which would account for 8 percent of the broker's previous
forecast for 2012 net profit, the broker said.
0930 (0230 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.90 baht)