Shares in auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl
rose 3.6 percent to a three-week high on expectations
the company would benefit from a recovery in the domestic auto
sector, which was severely hit by flooding late last year.
At 0815 GMT, Somboon was up 3.6 percent at 29 baht after
jumping as high as 29.25 baht, its highest since late March.
DBS Vickers Securities said in a note it expected Somboon
Advance's net profit to double in 2012 as domestic auto output
is projected to rise 37 percent this year.
"SAT will be one of interesting growth stocks because
earnings growth momentum is expected to be strong in the next
1-2 years," the broker said.
The company said last month it expected to return to a net
profit in the first quarter of 2012 due to strong demand for
auto parts as the industry recovers.
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Macquarie downgrades CP All to
underperform
Macquarie Securities has cut its recommendation of CP ALL Pcl
to underperform from neutral, but raised its target
price of the stock to 56 baht from 54 baht previously.
The broker also revised down the company's 2012-2014
earnings forecasts by 3 to 5 percent to reflect a shortfall in
store openings late last year.
"With the 28 percent year-to-date share price rally, we now
view CPALL shares as overpriced. Even with its excellent
operations and favorable consumer value stores (CVS)
environment, the company is the most expensive staple retailing
company in our global coverage," the broker said in a research
note.
Macquarie said the company's premium valuation compared to
its global peers was not justified.
At the midday break, shares in CP All rose 1.48 percent to
68.75 baht after hitting a record high of 69.25 baht earlier.
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thanachart Securities recommends sell
for Tisco
Thanachart Securities gave Thailand's Tisco Financial Group
Pcl, a "sell" rating with a target price of 32 baht,
seeing downside in the company's spread.
"The high FIDF fee will be offset by lower deposit costs,
therefore we still see a downside to the spread and net interest
margin for Tisco Financial," the broker said in a research note.
"We have not seen any upside to the projected profit and
target price, while shares' value is uninteresting and return on
equity had surpassed its highest," the broker added.
On Thursday, the company said in a statement that it expects
second-quarter loan growth to be higher than the first quarter
as recovery in economy boosts domestic consumption.
At 0436 GMT, Tisco Financial Group was up 1.21 percent to
41.75 baht.
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Quality Houses outperforms on strong
pre-sales
Shares in the residential property developer, Quality Houses
Pcl rose 1.12 percent to 1.80 baht, while the main index
was up 0.32 percent.
Several brokers expected the company's first quarter
earnings to recover on strong pre-sales performance.
Krungsri Securities rated the shares a "speculative buy"
with target price at 1.95 baht.
"Although Quality Houses was one of the operators that was
hit the hardest by the floods last year, first quarter's
pre-sales and better earnings are providing a positive outlook
for the rest of the year," the broker said in a research note.
It projected the company to a 237 million baht ($7.68
million) first quarter net profit, as new projects and strong
demand for residential assets should boost the company's
pre-sales.
