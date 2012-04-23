Citigroup on Monday downgraded its rating on Bangkok Bank Pcl
to "neutral" from "buy", saying the country's top
lender had weak net interest margins and that its insurance
product sales following last year's floods had lagged its peers.
The broker took the step despite Bangkok Bank reporting a 25
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday on strong
loan growth, adding that the stock had limited potential for
further rises.
Citi raised its target share price to 200 baht from 198 baht
and maintained a positive outlook on the company, however.
"Bangkok Bank remains well-positioned to benefit from a capex
cycle and post-flood reinvestment with its strong presence in
corporate and SMEs," Citi analysts wrote in a note.
At 0412 GMT, Bangkok Bank shares were down 1.04 percent at
191 baht, after marking 193 baht in early trade.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond;
sinsiri.tiwutanond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)