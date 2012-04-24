Citigroup raised the target price for Krung Thai Bank
to 19.5 baht from 18 baht with a buy rating, due to
strong loan momentum and lower provisions.
The country's second-largest lender reported a
better-than-expected 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Monday as a result of loan growth, lower provisions and falling
operating costs.
Krung Thai shares have underperformed markets in recent
weeks due to concerns about a possible capital raising. But the
bank has said it did not need to raise capital in the near
term.
"We expect limited downside from capital increase and feel
that capital risk is somewhat priced in from discount to
peers...Nevertheless, we do not expect substantial downside even
if there is capital call," the broker said in a research note.
At 0500 GMT, shares in Krung Thai jumped 1.16 percent to
17.40 baht, while the main index rose 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond;
sinsiri.tiwutanond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
($1 = 30.99 Baht)
(Editing by Martin Petty)