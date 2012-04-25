Shares of entertainment firm RS Pcl climbed to their highest in eight months on expectations its satellite ventures would generate a profit this year.

Broker Kiatnakin Securities said it expected a turnaround at the satellite business group, with an estimated 2012 profit of 50-60 million baht ($1.61-$1.94 million) after a net loss of 60 million baht ($1.94 million) in 2011.

RS shares surged almost 12 percent to 4 baht, with around 23 million shares traded, 2.4 times its average full-day volume traded over the last 30 sessions.

Kiatnakin rated the stock buy, with target price of 4.30 baht.

