KGI Securities downgraded the leading condominium developer, LPN Development, from outperform to a neutral rating, but maintained its target price at 15.50 baht.

The broker said that despite the LPN being one of the developers least affected by devastating floods last year, the crisis had delayed construction on many LPN projects, which were scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

"We see no new catalysts to provide any significant upside to this year's earnings as most of its projects would take about 10 months to be completed," KGI said in its research note.

The broker also noted that the current share price is 10 percent above its target price, having risen 22 percent over the past two months. It recommended a switch to rival Sansiri Pcl due to its cheaper valuation.

LPN Development shares were down 2.33 percent to 16.90 baht during midsession, while Sansiri remained unchanged at 2.10 baht, after climbing 1 percent in early trading.

12:47 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement up after fall on Q1 earnings expectation

Shares in Siam Cement Pcl, the country's biggest industrial conglomerate, edged up 0.3 percent having fallen almost 1 percent at one point on expectations of lower first-quarter earnings due in part to weak petrochemicals margins.

Broker KT Seamico Securities said it expected global economic recovery and improving demand for commodities to help lift product prices from the second half of this year.

It advised investors to buy the stock on weakness, citing an average consensus target price of 401 baht ($12.95) per share.

Siam Cement shares were up 0.3 percent at 336 baht, with 948,800 shares traded, 0.48 times its average full-day volume traded over the last 30 sessions.

12:01 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi cuts Thai Bangkok Life Assurance target price

Citigroup cut its target price on Bangkok Life Assurance (BLA.BK), Thailand's second-largest insurance firm by market value, to 44 baht ($1.42) from 46.50 baht but maintained its neutral rating.

Bangkok Life shares were up 1.1 percent at 46.75 baht, having gained 1.1 percent so far this year.

The insurer told analysts about a new risk-based capital adopted in September last year, resulting in higher capital charges and lower-than-expected Embedded Value (EV) and Value of New Business (VNB) calculations for 2011, the broker said.

"Since we expect the asset-liability gap to remain open, we factor in a higher capital charge for 2012-14 estimate, lowering our EV by 7-8 percent. This results in a lower target price," it said.

11:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-RS surges on satellite business

Shares of entertainment firm RS Pcl RS.BK climbed to their highest in eight months on expectations its satellite ventures would generate a profit this year.

Broker Kiatnakin Securities said it expected a turnaround at the satellite business group, with an estimated 2012 profit of 50-60 million baht ($1.61-$1.94 million) after a net loss of 60 million baht ($1.94 million) in 2011.

RS shares surged almost 12 percent to 4 baht, with around 23 million shares traded, 2.4 times its average full-day volume traded over the last 30 sessions.

Kiatnakin rated the stock buy, with target price of 4.30 baht.

