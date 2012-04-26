U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Shares of Toyo-Thai Corporation Pcl hit their highest in more than a week after the contractor secured two construction projects worth a combined 5.1 billion baht ($164.81 million), bolstering its earnings outlook.
For the company statement, click
Toyo-Thai shares were up 2.1 percent at 14.9 baht, with around 1.27 million shares traded, 0.68 times their average full-day volume over the last 30 sessions. The stock has gained 25 percent so far this year.
Broker Tisco Securities rated the stock a speculative buy, citing the company's good earnings outlook. It set the stock's target price at 17 baht, a potential upside of 14 percent.
1108 (0408 GMT) ($1=30.945 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)
ROME, Feb 3 More than 1,300 migrants were rescued in 13 separate missions in the Mediterranean on Friday, bringing the total helped over the last three days to more than 2,600, the coast guard said.