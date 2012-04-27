Thanachart Securities cut its target price on Siam Cement
Pcl, Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate, to 410
baht ($13.28) from 427 baht ($13.83), reflecting weak first
quarter earnings and lower earnings forecast for the full year.
The brokerage maintained its buy rating on the stock.
"We believe first quarter is the trough and expect results
to improve sequentially supported by higher chemical spreads and
contribution from associates," the broker said in a research
note.
On Thursday, Siam Cement shares gained 2.4 percent, to 342
baht, putting them up 9.3 percent for the year.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.885 baht)