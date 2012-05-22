Foreign investors have been selling Thai equities in May,
stock exchange data shows, reversing four consecutive months of
strong buying and pulling the benchmark SET index to its
lowest in almost three months.
Net foreign selling in the month to Monday totalled $310
million, after $2.73 billion of net foreign buying in the four
months that ended in April.
The fund outflows came in line with the trend in most
Southeast Asian stock markets, including Indonesia's
$445 million in outflows for the same period, the Philippines'
$255 million and Vietnam's $1.72 million,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Foreign flow data for Singapore and Malaysia
is not available.
The benchmark SET index rose 0.65 percent to
1,142.55 at the mid-session break at 0530 GMT, recovering on
improving sentiment elsewhere in Asia. Citigroup maintains its
year-end SET index target at 1,240.
"While bullish medium-to-long term on the private investment
up-cycle, we prefer to maintain our year-end SET ... Near-term
threats from deteriorating global and regional growth sentiment
and rising cost pressure could trigger a correction toward
1,060," Citi said in a report.
"The imminent correction will likely be milder," it said,
citing better domestic growth visibility, driven by the private
investment cycle. The Chinese authorities ending tightening
policies and clearer liquidity policy stance from all major
Central Banks would be supportive, it said.
1317 (0617 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)
************************************************************
11:38 Stanley up on auto sector recovery
Shares in auto-parts manufacturer Thai Stanley Electric Pcl
STAN.BK hit a one-week high on expectation of a recovery in auto
production which was hit by floods in Thailand late last year.
Stanley shares were up 1.6 percent at 191 baht ($6.09),
climbing at one point to 193 baht ($6.16), the highest since May
14, outpacing a 0.8 percent gain of the auto subindex .SETAU and
a 0.3 percent rise of the benchmark SET index .SETI.
Four out of six analysts tracking the company rate it a buy
or strong buy, one rate it a hold and one gives it a sell
rating.
Broker Phillip Securities pegged the stock's target price at
210 baht ($6.70), reflecting an earnings upgrade partly due to a
resumption of production at Honda 7267.T, one of Stanley's major
clients, and its capacity expansion.
"To reflect a faster-than-expected earnings recovery in the
fourth quarter, a resumption of production at Honda in early May
2012 and new orders for eco-cars from Mitsubishi and Suzuki, we
raise our fiscal year 2013 sales projection by 3 percent," the
broker said in a report.
"Even though the daily minimum wage hike effective in April
2012 would erode Stanley's profitability ... the impact could be
offset by corporate income tax cuts and economies of scale," it
said.
1130 (0430 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Robert
Birsel)
($1 = 31.345 baht)