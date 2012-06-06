Shares in media firm Nation Multimedia Group Pcl
pushed higher amid hopes of an earnings turnaround and a
possible dividend payout for the first time in eight years.
Nation shares were up 6.1 percent at 1.05 baht ($0.03) at
the midsession break at 0530 GMT, putting them up 52 percent for
the year, outpacing a 9.1 percent gain of the benchmark SET
index.
Kasikorn Securities rated the stock outperform, with target
price of 2 baht each.
"After a long and painful period, the group has fully
recovered from the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Nation
Multimedia Group's turnaround is mainly being driven by 2 units
- Publishing and Broadcasting," the broker said in a report.
Kasikorn says the Nation's plan to clear its retained loss
via a par reduction to 0.53 baht from 1.0 baht in August will
allow the media firm to pay its first dividend since 2004, with
a 100 percent payout possible.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
12:29 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: True Corp up on mobile business
outlook
Shares in True Corp Pcl TRUE.BK, owner of Thailand's
third-biggest mobile phone network, rose as much as 1.7 percent
after the company on Tuesday said it expects its mobile business
to break even by the year-end, driven by growth in t hi r
d-generation subscribers. (Full Story)
By 0525 GMT, True Corp shares were trading up 0.58 percent
at 3.46 baht ($0.11). They climbed at one point to 3.5 baht,
reversing a 1.2 percent decline in early trade and the combined
8.1 percent loss of the previous three sessions.
"This is quite an optimistic view compared to our projection
and we are still uncertain... In the telecoms sector, we think
AIS offers better fundamentals and we like it for high dividend
payouts," said an analyst at KGI Securities.
True has risen 9.6 percent so far this year to Tuesday,
underperforming a 26 percent gain by top mobile phone firm
Advanced Info Service Pcl ADVA.BK. Second-ranked Total Access
Communication Pcl DTAC.BK, gained 10.1 percent during the
period.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.65 baht)