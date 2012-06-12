Broker KGI Securities raised its target price on utility
firm Electricity Generating Pcl to 129 baht from 120
baht, reflecting the acquisition of a new power producing
contract.
KGI maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock.
Shares of Thailand's second-largest private power producer
were up 1.4 percent at 106 baht, outperforming the broader
market which fell 0.9 percent.
"EGCO has been granted a new Independent Power Producer
(IPP) contract of 900MW, which reinforces our positive view of
the company," the broker said in a research report.
"In addition, we see a number of potential catalysts
including a new round of 4,500MW IPP bidding ... and new
overseas acquisition," it said.
For related story, click
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.6 baht)