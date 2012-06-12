Thai energy shares were among the top losers, tracking a decline in global oil prices amid concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will engulf more countries and threaten petroleum demand.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, the energy subindex was 0.2 percent lower, with heavyweights Thai Oil Pcl and PTT Global Chemical Pcl falling 2.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

The broader SET index was down 0.7 percent.

13:05 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Khon Kaen Sugar up on Q2 earnings hopes

Shares in sugar miller Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Pcl KSL.BK rose as much as three percent on expectations of strong second-quarter earnings boosted by exports.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Khon Kaen shares were up 0.8 percent at 12.9 baht, having hit 13.2 baht, outperforming the broader stock market .SETI which fell 0.7 percent amid weakness elsewhere in Asia.

Broker Phillip Securities expected the company to post a net profit of 800 million baht for February-April quarter, up 45 percent from a year earlier. It rated the stock 'buy,' with a target price of 15.8 baht.

"We expect the second quarter results to be the highest of the year for KSL on the back of sales volume growth. Current sugar price slump is unlikely to affect KSL's fiscal year 2012 operating performance thanks to its forward sales contracts," the broker said in a report.

10:49 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: KGI raises EGCO target price

Broker KGI Securities raised its target price on utility firm Electricity Generating Pcl EGCO.BK to 129 baht from 120 baht, reflecting the acquisition of a new power producing contract.

KGI maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock.

Shares of Thailand's second-largest private power producer were up 1.4 percent at 106 baht, outperforming the broader market .SETI which fell 0.9 percent.

"EGCO has been granted a new Independent Power Producer (IPP) contract of 900MW, which reinforces our positive view of the company," the broker said in a research report.

"In addition, we see a number of potential catalysts including a new round of 4,500MW IPP bidding ... and new overseas acquisition," it said.

($1 = 31.6 baht)