Banking stocks gained as much as 1.2 percent to a nearly one-month high on expectations the central bank would keep policy interest rates unchanged in a review later in the day, led by rallies of more than 2 percent by Kasikornbank Pcl .

The banking subindex was up 0.3 percent at 442.29, climbing at one point to 446.21, its highest level since May 17.

Shares in Kasikornbank, which are expected to outperform industry fuelled by demand for large loans, rose 1.6 percent, having hit a high of 159.5 baht.

The Bank of Thailand is expected to leave interest rates unchanged for a third consecutive meeting on Wednesday and perhaps all year, to help the economy recover from last year's floods.

The rate decision is due around 0730 GMT.

"We expect MPC to keep rate at 3 percent ... It should be positive in helping ease interest cost of commercial banks now that they are raising funds via deposits to meet rising demand for loans," said broker Kiatnakin Securities in a report.

The broker said it had an 'overweight' rating on banking shares. Kasikornbank was among its top picks, with a target price of 175 baht.

