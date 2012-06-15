Shares in auto-parts maker Thai Rung Union Car Pcl rallied as much as 7.8 percent, reversing two sessions of losses, after the company unveiled an assembly contract with client Nissan which is expected to boost revenue this year.

Thai Rung shares were up 5.6 percent at 9.5 baht ($0.30) at the mid-session break, outperforming a 0.7 percent gain in the broader market.

The company's shares rose to 9.7 baht in early trade, the highest since June 1, after a combined fall of 1.1 percent in two earlier sessions.

The Post Today newspaper quoted the company's Managing Director, Sompong Phaoenchok, as saying it won a contract to build about 4,000 units of Nissan's Navara per month and aimed for a revenue growth of 35 percent this year.

1312 (0612 GMT)

************************************************************

12:58 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Property Perfect up on strong revenue view

Shares in developer Property Perfect Pcl PF.BK gained as much as 6.5 percent to their highest in more than two weeks, outperforming other property stocks, after it forecast strong full-year revenue boosted by housing and condominium sales.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Property Perfect shares was up 4.6 percent at 1.13 baht, gaining 64 percent so far this year. The property subindex .SETPR edged down 0.04 percent, rising 18.6 percent so far this year.

Property Perfect shares rose to 1.15 baht at one point, the highest since May 30. About 156 million shares changed hands, 3.3 times the average daily volume over the past 30 days.

The company said in a statement it expected 2012 revenue to rise by half to 12 billion baht ($379.93 million). It also cited the benefits of its stock inclusion in large cap SET 100 index .SET100 starting from July.

1249 (0549 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 31.585 baht)