DBS Vickers Securities cut its target price on shares of
Thailand's biggest coal miner Banpu Pcl to 600 baht
from 700 baht, reflecting the impact of weak coal prices on the
company's 2012 earnings.
The broker kept its 'buy' rating on the stock.
Banpu shares fell 0.4 percent to 462 baht in morning trade.
The stock had fallen about 23 percent so far in the April-June
quarter along with the weakness in coal prices.
About 15 percent of the company's coal sales volume was not
covered by fixed price contract and price hedging, the broker
said in a report.
"Overall, the impact on Banpu's 2012 earnings will be
limited ... We expect demand to recover in a hot season because
China will need coal for power production," it said.
1032 (0332 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com).
($1 = 31.47 baht)