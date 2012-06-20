Shares in auto-parts companies pushed higher, bucking a
broad market weakness, after upbeat vehicle sales data for May
along with a recovery of the automotive sector hit by flooding
last year.
The auto-parts subindex was up 0.8 percent, led by
a 1.3 percent gain to 198.5 baht ($6.32) by Thai Stanley
Electric Pcl and a 0.9 percent rise to 27.75 baht by
Somboon Advance Technology Pcl.
The benchmark SET index was down 0.28 percent.
Thailand's sales of new cars and trucks in May surged to
115,943 units, up 108 percent on year, as automakers resumed
production after severe floods while the government's incentives
and new car models boosted sales, data showed.
Broker Phillip Securities rated the sector 'overweight'.
Somboon Advance, which sells parts for Kubota, and
Stanley, a parts supplier for Honda, were among its top
picks.
"Growth momentum is likely to continue in the second
quarter. Honda, which was hard hit by last year's floods, has
resumed delivering ordered cars to its clients. The upcoming car
model launches in the second half would also help spur consumer
demand," it said in a report.
"In the long run, capacity expansion of several big
carmakers could be a key driver of the industry's long-term
growth," it said.
1128 (0428 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)