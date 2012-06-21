Shares in Thai Airways rose 2.22 percent to their
highest in a month against a 0.89 percent drop in the main index
.
The national carrier hit its highest at 23.10 baht during
earlier trade.
Broker Capital Nomura Securities expects the company to
return to profitability in the third quarter due to improved
percentage of passenger seats sold, or cabin factor, and weaker
oil prices.
Capital Nomura gave Thai Airways a 'buy' rating with target
price at 34 baht.
"The recovery in cabin factor in May will likely become a
positive factor for Thai Airways as second quarter's results
will see a significant decrease in losses compared to the
previous year," the broker said in a research note.
"Although it is only receiving slight benefits from weaker
oil prices at the moment, third quarter's outlook suggests a
return to profitability due to recovering cabin factor and oil
prices are expected to continue to fall," it said.
1155 (0455 GMT)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok;
sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
***********************************************************
11:23 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Energy shares fall after oil
prices hit 18-month low
Shares in energy companies fell after global oil prices hit
their lowest in 18 months on Wednesday.
World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent to their lowest
in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude inventories
unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed at measures
the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy.
The broader energy index fell 1.15 percent, while
the main Thai index was down 0.6 percent.
Broker KTB (Thailand) recommended short-term speculative buy
on energy shares including PTT Pcl, PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl, PTT Global Chemical, Thai
Oil Pcl, and Bangchak Petroleum Pcl.
"The share prices in these companies were directly impacted
by the weakening of oil prices in the global market last night,"
KTB said in a research note.
"These losses will contribute to a stock loss in the second
quarter's financial statement, which in turn will weaken the
quarter's overall net profit. A factor that was not caused by
core operation," the broker added.
At 0400 GMT, PTT was down 1.51 percent, PTT Exploration and
Production fell 1.17 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 1.72
percent, while Thai Oil and Bangchak Petroleum were down 1.25
percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok;
sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)