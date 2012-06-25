Thailand's robust loan growth in May comes at a time when
pressure was building up on funding and liquid assets were on
the decline, positioning big banks better, Citigroup said.
Citi Investment Research & Analysis, a division of Citigroup
Global Markets Inc, kept its 'buy' rating on Kasikornbank Pcl
and Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, while rating TISCO
Financial Group Pcl as a 'sell', it said in a report
dated June 22.
"Competition on deposits may cap the net interest margin
expansion despite robust lending growth. Small banks usually
fare worse in this environment," it said.
Loans for major banks in May grew 1.2 percent month on month
and 14.6 percent year on year, led by retail and SME loans,
while funding growth was down 0.3 percent month on month.
1126 (0426 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)