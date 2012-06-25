Kasikorn Securities lowered its target price on True Corp
Pcl to 2.6 baht from 2.68 baht, saying the owner of
Thailand's third-biggest mobile phone network may need to raise
capital to expand its 3G network.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, shares of True Corp
were down 1.6 percent at 3.68 baht, underperforming the
benchmark SET index which was down 0.14 percent.
"Given the company is likely to go through another round of
capex to fund its 2.1GHz 3G expansion, we believe there is a
risk of capital raising to fund any capex shortfall," the broker
said in a report.
"With the balance sheet still stretched, potential
difficulty in keeping up with other mobile operators on 3G
capex, and the likelihood of net losses continuing in 2012, we
maintain 'underperform' on the stock," it said.
The broker estimated the company's 2012 net debt to equity
and net debt to EBITDA at 4.5 times and 5.0 times, respectively.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
12:09 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Citigroup favours big banks
Thailand's robust loan growth in May comes at a time when
pressure was building up on funding and liquid assets were on
the decline, positioning big banks better, Citigroup said.
Citi Investment Research & Analysis, a division of Citigroup
Global Markets Inc, kept its 'buy' rating on Kasikornbank Pcl
KBAN.BK and Bank of Ayudhya Pcl BAY.BK, while rating TISCO
Financial Group Pcl TISCO.BK as a 'sell', it said in a report
dated June 22.
"Competition on deposits may cap the net interest margin
expansion despite robust lending growth. Small banks usually
fare worse in this environment," it said.
Loans for major banks in May grew 1.2 percent month on month
and 14.6 percent year on year, led by retail and SME loans,
while funding growth was down 0.3 percent month on month.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
