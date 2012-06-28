Bualuang Securities raised Bank of Ayudhya Pcl's target price to 33.5 baht ($1.05) from 30.51 baht, reflecting an earnings upgrade. The brokerage maintained 'buy' rating on the bank.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bank of Ayudhya shares were up 1.72 percent at 29.5 baht, outperforming a 0.4 percent gain of the broader stock market.

"Excellent asset quality management together with a big loan loss cushion will enable the bank to cut loan loss provisioning in the second half of 2012 and full year 2013. Therefore, we have cut our 2013-13 loan loss provisioning assumptions," Bualuang Securities said in a report.

The broker said it revised up 2012 and 2013 profit projections by 6 percent and 9 percent to 14.6 billion baht and 18.1 billion baht, respectively.

Big C Supercenter at 1-month high

Shares in supermarkets group Big C Supercenter Pcl BIGC.BK climbed to their one-month high after brokers said they recommended buying stocks whose earnings outlook is boosted by rising domestic consumption.

Big C shares were up 4.13 percent at 227 baht ($7.12), having hit 233 baht, the highest since May 30, with around 1.5 million shares traded, 1.47 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days. The broader market .SETI was up 0.37 percent.

"Investors are advised to stick to defensive sectors under volatile market conditions and Big C is among companies that will benefit from rising domestic consumption," said an analyst at broker Kiatnakin Securities.

