Shares in Rojana Industrial Park Pcl rose to a
10-month high on expectations its newly acquired industrial
estate located in the eastern province safe from flooding last
year would see strong demand, brokers said.
Rojana shares were up 4.7 percent at 9 baht ($0.28),
climbing at one point to 9.15 baht, the highest since Aug. 25.
The broader stock market was up 0.5 percent.
Rojana acquired 80 percent stake in non-listed Prosperity
Industrial Estate Co Ltd in June, it told the exchange on
Monday.
"We view the deal as positive for Rojana. Not only will the
purchase increase earnings visibility and add value to the firm,
but it reduces overall risk by diversifying the range of
locations," Bualuang Securities said in a report.
The broker rated the stock 'buy,' with 2012 target price of
10.50 baht.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
13:54 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Kasikornbank hit life-high on
earnings hopes
Shares in Kasikornbank Pcl KBAN.BK touched an all-time high
amid expectations of strong second-quarter earnings due later
this month, with the bank's loan growth outlook boding well for
full-year earnings, brokers said.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Kasikornbank shares
were up 0.9 percent at 165 baht ($5.22), having hit 166.5 baht.
They were up 35.2 percent this year, outperforming a 24
percent gain of the banking industry .SETB and a 16 percent rise
of the broader stock market .SETI.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it had upgraded its 2012-13
earnings projection by 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively,
and raised its target price on the stock to 175 baht from 160
baht. But it said the stock appeared expensive at these levels.
"However, the share has outperformed the sector and has
somewhat priced in the positive issues. We thus rate
Kasikornbank as a hold," it said in a report.
Twenty three out of 26 analysts tracking the bank rate it a
'buy' or 'strong buy,' with the rest giving it a 'hold'.
1330 (0630 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.595 baht)