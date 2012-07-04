Shares in refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl fell after a fire hit its 125,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Bangkok, which will be shut down for at least 30 days.

Bangchak shares were down 1.28 percent at 23.10 baht. The broader stock market was up 0.2 percent.

Broker Krungsri Securities rated the stock 'sell', with target price of 23 baht.

"We initially expect the fire impact on its third quarter earnings ... Given that the company has insurance coverage for all risks and business interruption, we think the impact should be limited," it said in a research note to clients.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)