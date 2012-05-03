Shares in Thailand's Big C Supercenter Pcl fell
more than 3 percent on Thursday after the supermarkets group
said it would sell new shares in a private placement at a price
lower than the market.
At 0300 GMT, Big C shares were down 3.3 percent at 189 baht.
The main stock index was down 0.02 percent.
Big C told the exchange it offered 23.6 million shares in a
private placement at 176 baht ($5.70), with the subscription
period running from May 3 to May 8.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
09:10 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup raises Big C target
price
Citigroup raised its target price on hypermaket operator Big
C Supercenter Pcl BIGC.BK to 100 baht ($3.24) from 71 baht
($2.30), reflecting an upgrade of its 2012 earnings forecast
after strong first-quarter earnings, but kept its "sell" rating.
On Wednesday, Big C shares closed up 2.9 percent at 195.5
baht ($6.34) and hit an intraday record high of 197.5 baht after
it reported better than expected quarterly results. For the
"Following the impressive first quarter result, we revise up
our 2012-2014 estimates by 37-63 percent and target price taking
into account improving rental income outlook, resilient same
store sales (SSS) growth post floods, and change in funding and
expansion estimates," Citi said in a report dated May 2.
The brokerage said it maintained its "sell" rating on Big C
due to its expensive valuation, rising competition and wage cost
pressures from the minimum wage policy.
"While Big C has not quantified the impact of the minimum
wage policy, we believe it will face more cost pressures than
other retailers in the department store and specialty segments."
0847 (0147 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Richard Pullin; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.86 baht)