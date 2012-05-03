Shares in Thailand's Indorama Ventures Pcl climbed
to a one-month high on expectations the country's biggest
polyester producer would report profits for the January-March
quarter, after a net loss in the previous quarter.
Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, twelve have a buy
or strong buy rating and five rate it as a hold.
Higher sales and improving product margins at Indorama
pointed to profits for the year, broker Bualuang Securities said
in a report.
"Expectations about an earnings recovery for the first
quarter, improving petrochemical margins for the second quarter
and its profitability outlook for the year will support its
share prices, going forward," it said.
Bualuang rated the stock buy, with target price of 51.5 baht
($1.67).
Indorama shares were trading up 0.7 percent at 36 baht,
climbing at one point to 36.75 baht. The stock has gained 23
percent this year, outpacing a 21 percent rise of the broader
market.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; editing by
Sanjeev Miglani; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
11:16 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikorn ups Supalai target price
Kasikorn Securities raised its target price on property
developer Supalai Pcl SPAL.BK to 18 baht ($0.58) from 17 baht
($0.55), reflecting a higher earnings per share estimate for
2012-2014 and company guidance for a higher 2012 pre-sales
target.
Supalai shares were trading down 0.61 percent at 16.4 baht.
The stock has gained 14.7 percent so far this year.
The brokerage maintained an outperform rating on the stock
but cautioned that it appeared pricey.
"We view its current valuation as no longer cheap and
foresee limited upside of below 10 percent from the current
share price level," Kasikorn said in a report.
Supalai was trading at 8.8 times price to estimated 2012
earnings, versus the stock's long term mean of 5.9 times and
12.1 times for the Thai residential sector, Kasikorn said. The
new target price implied a ratio of 9.7 times price to estimated
2012 earnings, it said.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; editing by
Richard Pullin; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
10:06 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Big C Supercenter falls due to
private placement
Shares in Thailand's Big C Supercenter Pcl BIGC.BK fell more
than 3 percent on Thursday after the supermarkets group said it
would sell new shares in a private placement at a price lower
than the market.
At 0300 GMT, Big C shares were down 3.3 percent at 189 baht.
The main stock index .SETI was down 0.02 percent.
Big C told the exchange it offered 23.6 million shares in a
private placement at 176 baht ($5.70), with the subscription
period running from May 3 to May 8.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
09:10 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup raises Big C target
price
Citigroup raised its target price on hypermaket operator Big
C Supercenter Pcl BIGC.BK to 100 baht ($3.24) from 71 baht
($2.30), reflecting an upgrade of its 2012 earnings forecast
after strong first-quarter earnings, but kept its "sell" rating.
On Wednesday, Big C shares closed up 2.9 percent at 195.5
baht ($6.34) and hit an intraday record high of 197.5 baht after
it reported better than expected quarterly results. For the
"Following the impressive first quarter result, we revise up
our 2012-2014 estimates by 37-63 percent and target price taking
into account improving rental income outlook, resilient same
store sales (SSS) growth post floods, and change in funding and
expansion estimates," Citi said in a report dated May 2.
The brokerage said it maintained its "sell" rating on Big C
due to its expensive valuation, rising competition and wage cost
pressures from the minimum wage policy.
"While Big C has not quantified the impact of the minimum
wage policy, we believe it will face more cost pressures than
other retailers in the department store and specialty segments."
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Richard Pullin; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.86 baht)