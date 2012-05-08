Shares in industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl
fell to their lowest in a week following an explosion and fire
at a facility of affiliate Bangkok Synthetics Co Ltd on Saturday
on Thailand's biggest industrial estate, Map Ta Phut.
Broker DBS Vickers Securities expected the impact on Siam
Cement's earnings to be limited, and broker Citigroup maintained
its "buy" recommendation, with a target price of 432 baht
($13.95).
Siam Cement shares were down 0.86 percent at 347 baht,
falling at one point to 345 baht, the lowest since April 27.
Bangkok Synthetics' operations have been suspended. Siam
Cement initially estimated that they could restart in a month or
two but public concern over environmental issues could prolong
the suspension, broker Citigroup said in a report.
It put Bangkok Synthetics' contribution to Siam Cement's
estimated 2012 earnings at around 2.4 billion baht, or 8.6
percent of estimated earnings. If the problem lasted for only
one quarter, the impact would be limited to 2.1 percent of
estimated earnings, it said.
1020 (0320 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.96 baht)