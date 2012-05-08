Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) hit an all-time
high after the mobile phone operator reported a 42 percent rise
in quarterly net profit due to rising revenue from data and
voice services and a lower corporate tax rate. For the story,
click
AIS gained 3.9 percent to 187 baht ($6.04), climbing at one
point to a record 190.5 baht ($6.15), with about 5.6 million
shares traded, 1.42 times the average volume over the last 30
sessions.
The broader SET index fell 0.15 percent.
Eighteen out of 24 analysts tracking the company have a buy
or strong buy rating, four rate it as a hold and two has a sell
rating.
Broker KGI Securities said it had upgraded the stock to
outperform, citing the first-quarter earnings. It raised the
stock target price to 210 baht from 175 baht.
"The result implies that the cellular industry in Thailand
is on an upward trend with decent growth in voice and robust
growth in non-voice," the broker said in a report.
AIS, the largest 2G network in Thailand, was the prime
beneficiary of strong growth in voice revenue, while the
quarterly performance showed the firm had a profound
understanding of the cellular market so it could offer the right
packages to balance the use of voice and data, it said.
10:58 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Siam Cement falls after fire at
affiliate
Industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl SCC.BK fell to its
lowest in a week following an explosion and fire at a facility
of affiliate Bangkok Synthetics Co Ltd on Saturday on Thailand's
biggest industrial estate, Map Ta Phut.
For the story, click
Broker DBS Vickers Securities expected the impact on Siam
Cement's earnings to be limited, and broker Citigroup maintained
its "buy" recommendation, with a target price of 432 baht
($13.95).
Siam Cement was down 0.86 percent at 347 baht, falling at
one point to 345 baht, its lowest share price since April 27.
Bangkok Synthetics' operations have been suspended. Siam
Cement initially estimated it could restart in a month or two
but public concern over environmental issues could prolong the
suspension, broker Citigroup said in a report.
It put Bangkok Synthetics' contribution to Siam Cement's
estimated 2012 earnings at around 2.4 billion baht, or 8.6
percent of estimated earnings. If the problem lasted for only
one quarter, the impact would be limited to 2.1 percent of
estimated earnings, it said.
($1 = 30.96 baht)