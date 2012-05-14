UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
Shares in PTT Pcl edged up after Thailand's top energy firm beat market expectations to post a record net profit due to higher income from its upstream unit, rising gas sales and improved margins on oil products.
PTT shares climbed 0.6 percent to 338 baht, while the broader SET index edged up 0.22 percent.
Nineteen out of 23 analysts tracking the company have given it buy or strong buy ratings, with four rating it as a hold.
Broker Citigroup maintained its buy rating on the stock, with a target price of 442 baht ($14.18).
"A cheap valuation and a better second-half outlook support our buy call," the broker said in a report.
1044 (0344 GMT)
For the company statement, click (nSETxw7ySa)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.175 baht)
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.