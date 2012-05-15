Citigroup raised its target price for Land & Houses Pcl , Thailand's biggest housing developer, to 8.5 baht ($0.27) from 7.9 baht ($0.25) as it upgraded 2012 earnings to reflect a gain from asset divestment and higher rental income.

Citi also reiterated its buy rating on the stock.

Land & Houses shares climbed 1.4 percent to 7.3 baht ($0.23) The broader SET index edged up 0.12 percent.

The broker said it raised 2012 estimated net profit by 14.7 percent to 4.38 billion baht ($139.69 million), taking into account a divestment gain of 413 million baht ($13.17 million).

Improving presales and earnings growth momentum warranted a re-rating for Land & Houses, the broker said in a report.

"Strong pre-sales are attributable to both demand recovery and the launch of new luxury single detached house project. Due to high unit value, we see upside to Land & Houses' pre-sales target ... if take-up rate of this single detached house project is faster than expected," it said.

1115 (0415 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok)

($1 = 31.355 baht)