Shares in the country's largest polyester producer, Indorama Ventures Pcl, gained 0.83 percent to 30.25 baht, the first rise after six consecutive sessions of falls.

Last week, the company reported a first quarter net profit of 1.69 billion Thai baht ($53.90 million), an 84.7 percent drop from the previous year but a turnaround from a net loss in the last quarter.

Several brokers rated the shares a buy on expectations that profits will continue to recover this year.

"We see this moment as an opportunity for re-investment in the shares again, thanks to an increase in production," Kiatnakin Securities said in a research note.

Kiatnakin maintained a buy rating with target price at 46 baht.

11:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Citigroup raises Land & Houses target price

Citigroup raised its target price for Land & Houses Pcl , Thailand's biggest housing developer, to 8.5 baht ($0.27) from 7.9 baht ($0.25) as it upgraded 2012 earnings to reflect a gain from asset divestment and higher rental income.

Citi also reiterated its buy rating on the stock.

Land & Houses shares climbed 1.4 percent to 7.3 baht ($0.23) The broader SET index edged up 0.12 percent.

The broker said it raised 2012 estimated net profit by 14.7 percent to 4.38 billion baht ($139.69 million), taking into account a divestment gain of 413 million baht ($13.17 million).

Improving presales and earnings growth momentum warranted a re-rating for Land & Houses, the broker said in a report.

"Strong pre-sales are attributable to both demand recovery and the launch of new luxury single detached house project. Due to high unit value, we see upside to Land & Houses' pre-sales target ... if take-up rate of this single detached house project is faster than expected," it said.

