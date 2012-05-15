Shares in steelmaker Sahaviriya Steel Industries PCL
fell as much as 2.8 percent to the lowest in more than
five months after it reported a quarterly net loss partly due to
higher costs.
Sahaviriya shares were down 1.4 percent at 0.7 baht ($0.02),
falling at one point to 0.69 baht ($0.02), the lowest since
December 2.
The broader SET index was up 1.4 percent.
It had a net loss of 2.8 billion baht ($89.30 million) for
the January-March quarter compared with a net profit of 5.5
billion Thai baht for the same quarter last year.
The higher cost was expected to come from its blast furnace
in Teesside, Britain, which started production in April, brokers
said.
For the company statement, click
0812 GMT
12:53 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Thai Rubber at 4-month low after
Q1 loss
Shares in Thai Rubber Latex Corporation (Thailand) Pcl
fell as much as 9.6 percent after the manufacturer of
latex concentrate and disposable rubber gloves reported a
quarterly net loss due in part to lower latex prices and higher
energy costs.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Thai Rubber Latex
shares were down 8.4 percent at 3.26 baht ($0.10), having fallen
at one point to 3.22 baht ($0.10), the lowest since Jan. 20.
The broader SET index was up 0.3 percent.
It posted a net loss of 25.6 million baht ($816,500) for the
January-March quarter, compared with a net profit of 255 million
baht ($8.13 million) a year earlier.
The industry faced weak market conditions from the fourth
quarter of 2011 to the first quarter of 2012, the company said
in a statement.
"There had been continued concern about the economic
situation in Europe and the Unites States. This concern
pressured demand for natural rubber," it said, adding that
China's tighter credit policy and lower car sales also hurt
demand.
For the company statement, click
12:37 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Indorama Ventures edges up on
recovery hopes
Shares in the country's largest polyester producer, Indorama
Ventures Pcl IVL.BK, gained 0.83 percent to 30.25 baht, the
first rise after six consecutive sessions of falls.
Last week, the company reported a first quarter net profit
of 1.69 billion Thai baht ($53.90 million), an 84.7 percent drop
from the previous year but a turnaround from a net loss in the
last quarter.
Several brokers rated the shares a buy on expectations that
profits will continue to recover this year.
"We see this moment as an opportunity for re-investment in
the shares again, thanks to an increase in production,"
Kiatnakin Securities said in a research note.
Kiatnakin maintained a buy rating with target price at 46
baht.
0437 GMT
11:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Citigroup raises Land & Houses
target price
Citigroup raised its target price for Land & Houses Pcl
LH.BK, Thailand's biggest housing developer, to 8.5 baht ($0.27)
from 7.9 baht ($0.25) as it upgraded 2012 earnings to reflect a
gain from asset divestment and higher rental income.
Citi also reiterated its buy rating on the stock.
Land & Houses shares climbed 1.4 percent to 7.3 baht ($0.23) The
broader SET index .SETI edged up 0.12 percent.
The broker said it raised 2012 estimated net profit by 14.7
percent to 4.38 billion baht ($139.69 million), taking into
account a divestment gain of 413 million baht ($13.17 million).
Improving presales and earnings growth momentum warranted a
re-rating for Land & Houses, the broker said in a report.
"Strong pre-sales are attributable to both demand recovery
and the launch of new luxury single detached house project. Due
to high unit value, we see upside to Land & Houses' pre-sales
target ... if take-up rate of this single detached house project
is faster than expected," it said.
0415 GMT
