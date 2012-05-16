Shares in Siam Cement Pcl gained as much as 2.4
percent to 347 baht ($11.05), the highest since May 9, after top
industrial conglomerate was added to the MSCI Emerging Markets
Index. For story click (nL1E8GFL2Z)
Shares in Siam Makro Pcl dropped as much as 5.7
percent to a three week low of 366 baht ($11.75) as the
hypermarket operator was removed from MSCI Global Small Cap
index.
Stocks that were taken out of the index fell, including Home
Product Center Pcl which fell 3.2 percent to 12.3 baht
and Siam City Cement Pcl which slid 3.5 percent.
Tata Steel (Thailand) Pcl which was down 1.2
percent at 0.8 baht and Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
that shed 2.6 percent to 75 baht were other stocks that fell
after being taken out of the index.
1046 (0346 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Ramya Venugopal; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.32 baht)