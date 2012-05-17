Aira Securities raised its target price on hospital firm Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl to 9.80 baht ($0.31) from 9.2 baht ($0.29), reflecting a better-than-expected quarterly earnings and an earnings upgrade for the year.

The broker reiterated a speculative buy rating on the stock.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bangkok Chain shares were up 1.1 percent at 9.2 baht ($0.29).

The broader SET index was up 0.62 percent.

Its January-March net profit rose by half to 224 million baht ($7.12 million), 13 percent above the broker's estimate, thanks to strong earnings from patients insured under the government's social security scheme.

"To reflect the profitability from the social security section, we revise up 2012 and 2013 earnings forecasts to 864 million baht ($27.5 million) and 1 billion baht ($31.8 million), up 28 percent and 16 percent, respectively," Aira said in a report.

For the company statement, click

1258 (0558 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

($1 = 31.48 baht)