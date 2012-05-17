Shares in cooking palm oil producer Lam Soon (Thailand) gained as much as 10.3 percent to their highest in almost a year after a report that it was among a list of firms receiving allocation of the government's low price crude palm oil import.

Lam Soon was up 9.36 percent at 4.44 baht ($0.14), climbing at one point to 4.48 baht ($0.14).

The government had imported low-price crude palm oil and allocated it to 10 cooking palm oil producers to sell to consumers at a controlled price, Thansettakij newspaper quoted a source as saying.

Lam Soon was not available for comment.

1401 (0701 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Nick Macfie;)

************************************************************

13:07 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Aira raises Bangkok Chain Hospital target price

Aira Securities raised its target price on hospital firm Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl KH.BK to 9.80 baht ($0.31) from 9.2 baht ($0.29), reflecting a better-than-expected quarterly earnings and an earnings upgrade for the year.

The broker reiterated a speculative buy rating on the stock. At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bangkok Chain shares were up 1.1 percent at 9.2 baht ($0.29).

The broader SET index .SETI was up 0.62 percent.

Its January-March net profit rose by half to 224 million baht ($7.12 million), 13 percent above the broker's estimate, thanks to strong earnings from patients insured under the government's social security scheme.

"To reflect the profitability from the social security section, we revise up 2012 and 2013 earnings forecasts to 864 million baht ($27.5 million) and 1 billion baht ($31.8 million), up 28 percent and 16 percent, respectively," Aira said in a report.

For the company statement, click (nSETlVk8pa)

1258 (0558 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 31.48 baht)