Shares in Advanced Info Service Pcl climbed to a
one-week high amid expectations that the country's biggest
mobile phone operator would win the most spectrum lots of 3G
spectrum licences in an auction scheduled for September or
October.
Advanced shares were up 1.1 percent at 185 baht ($5.88),
having hit 190.5 baht, the highest since May 9. The stock has
gained 32 percent so far this year.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
(NBTC) finalised on Wednesday the 3G spectrum licence auction
method, dividing the spectrum into nine slots, each containing 5
megahertz of bandwidth, local newspapers reported.
The telecoms regulator has decided to cap the total
bandwidth available to each bidder at 20 megahertz (MHz) while
cash-rich bidders are expected to be able to afford to
grab the maximum 20MHz bandwidth.
14:08 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Lam Soon surges on crude palm
oil quota report
Shares in cooking palm oil producer Lam Soon (Thailand)
gained as much as 10.3 percent to their highest in
almost a year after a report that it was among a list of firms
receiving allocation of the government's low price crude palm
oil import.
Lam Soon was up 9.36 percent at 4.44 baht ($0.14), climbing
at one point to 4.48 baht ($0.14).
The government had imported low-price crude palm oil and
allocated it to 10 cooking palm oil producers to sell to
consumers at a controlled price, Thansettakij newspaper quoted a
source as saying.
Lam Soon was not available for comment.
13:07 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Aira raises Bangkok Chain
Hospital target price
Aira Securities raised its target price on hospital firm
Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl to 9.80 baht ($0.31) from 9.2
baht ($0.29), reflecting a better-than-expected quarterly
earnings and an earnings upgrade for the year.
The broker reiterated a speculative buy rating on the stock.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bangkok Chain shares were
up 1.1 percent at 9.2 baht ($0.29).
The broader SET index .SETI was up 0.62 percent.
Its January-March net profit rose by half to 224 million
baht ($7.12 million), 13 percent above the broker's estimate,
thanks to strong earnings from patients insured under the
government's social security scheme.
"To reflect the profitability from the social security
section, we revise up 2012 and 2013 earnings forecasts to 864
million baht ($27.5 million) and 1 billion baht ($31.8 million),
up 28 percent and 16 percent, respectively," Aira said in a
report.
