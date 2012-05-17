Shares in cooking palm oil producer Lam Soon (Thailand)
, which gained as much as 10.3 percent to its highest in
almost a year, retreated slightly to be up 4.4 percent at 4.24
baht ($0.13) as the company's comments eased profit hopes.
Lam Soon was among a list of firms receiving allocation of
the government's low-price crude palm oil import to sell to
consumers at a controlled price.
The company said the low-price crude palm oil raw material
would not significantly boost its profits, executive director
Anchalee Suebchantasiri told Reuters.
Expectations of high margins lifted its share price in early
trade.
15:33 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Advanced Info Service up on 3G
hopes
Shares in Advanced Info Service Pcl ADVA.BK climbed to a
one-week high amid expectations that the country's biggest
mobile phone operator would win the most spectrum lots of 3G
spectrum licences in an auction scheduled for September or
October.
Advanced shares were up 1.1 percent at 185 baht ($5.88),
having hit 190.5 baht, the highest since May 9. The stock has
gained 32 percent so far this year.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
(NBTC) finalised on Wednesday the 3G spectrum licence auction
method, dividing the spectrum into nine slots, each containing 5
megahertz of bandwidth, local newspapers reported.
The telecoms regulator has decided to cap the total
bandwidth available to each bidder at 20 megahertz (MHz) while
cash-rich bidders are expected to be able to afford to grab the
maximum 20MHz bandwidth.
13:07 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Aira raises Bangkok Chain
Hospital target price
Aira Securities raised its target price on hospital firm
Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl KH.BK to 9.80 baht ($0.31) from 9.2
baht ($0.29), reflecting a better-than-expected quarterly
earnings and an earnings upgrade for the year.
The broker reiterated a speculative buy rating on the stock.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bangkok Chain shares were
up 1.1 percent at 9.2 baht ($0.29).
The broader SET index .SETI was up 0.62 percent.
Its January-March net profit rose by half to 224 million
baht ($7.12 million), 13 percent above the broker's estimate,
thanks to strong earnings from patients insured under the
government's social security scheme.
"To reflect the profitability from the social security
section, we revise up 2012 and 2013 earnings forecasts to 864
million baht ($27.5 million) and 1 billion baht ($31.8 million),
up 28 percent and 16 percent, respectively," Aira said in a
report.
For the company statement, click (nSETlVk8pa)
