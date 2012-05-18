Shares in S. Khonkaen Foods Pcl, a producer of
meat products, surged nearly 30 percent on active volume with
expectations of a strong earnings outlook for the year and high
dividend income from subsidiaries.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, S. Khonkaen shares were
up 29.67 percent at 67.75 baht ($2.15), putting them up nearly
80 percent for the year, compared with a 12 percent rise of the
broader market.
About 4.2 million shares were traded which was 11.16 times
the average volume over the last 30 sessions.
The main SET index was down 2.03 percent.
"Investors may expect our good earnings along with our
strong expansions," CEO Charoen Rujirasopon told Reuters.
The company forecast dividend income from subsidiaries of at
least 40-50 million baht ($1.27-$1.59 million) this year,
similar to last year's, Charoen said.
1241 (0541 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai in
Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
12:27 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Minor International at 1-month
low; earnings outlook seen unattractive
The country's top listed hotel and fast-food operator, Minor
International Pcl MINT.BK, slumped 4.44 percent to its lowest in
a month, while second and third quarters' earnings outlook
remained unattractive, brokers said.
The share price fell to 12.9 baht, having hit 12.8 baht at
one point. The broader SET index .SETI was down 1.89 percent.
Bualuang Securities said in addition to unattractive profit
outlooks for upcoming quarters, the euro zone crisis may also
drag down share prices in the near-term.
The broker gave the shares a hold rating with a target price
of 14.50 baht.
However, Bualuang maintained the company's food business was
still performing strongly, while its acquired Australian hotel
chain, Oaks Hotels & Resorts Limited, would support the
company's net profit for the first 5 months of this year.
On Thursday, Minor International's vice president for
strategic planning Chaiyapat Paitoon said he expected the
company's profit and revenue for the second quarter to
outperform the previous year's thanks to a rise in the average
occupancy rate, while the company also planned to up its room
rates by about 12 to 14 percent.
1220 (0520 GMT)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok;
sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)
($1 = 31.44 baht)
(Editing by Michael Perry)