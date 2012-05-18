The country's top listed hotel and fast-food operator, Minor
International Pcl, slumped 4.44 percent to its lowest
in a month, while second and third quarters' earnings outlook
remained unattractive, brokers said.
The share price fell to 12.9 baht, having hit 12.8 baht at
one point. The broader SET index was down 1.89 percent.
Bualuang Securities said in addition to unattractive profit
outlooks for upcoming quarters, the euro zone crisis may also
drag down share prices in the near-term.
The broker gave the shares a hold rating with a target price
of 14.50 baht.
However, Bualuang maintained the company's food business was
still performing strongly, while its acquired Australian hotel
chain, Oaks Hotels & Resorts Limited, would support the
company's net profit for the first 5 months of this year.
On Thursday, Minor International's vice president for
strategic planning Chaiyapat Paitoon said he expected the
company's profit and revenue for the second quarter to
outperform the previous year's thanks to a rise in the average
occupancy rate, while the company also planned to up its room
rates by about 12 to 14 percent.
