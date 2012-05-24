Banking stocks rose nearly 2 percent after the
sector reported strong loan growth in April, with market leader
Bangkok Bank Pcl gaining 2 percent and Kasikornbank
climbing 2.8 percent.
Nine commercial banks posted a 15 percent increase in loans
in April and a 4 percent rise for the first four months of this
year.
KGI Securities has an overweight rating on the banking
sector, with Bangkok Bank and Kasikornbank its top picks.
"Lending growth was on track at 4.0 percent year to date,
and our talks with the banks indicated that loan demand remains
robust in their pipelines over the remainder of the year," it
said in a note to clients.
"We expect Bangkok Bank and Kasikornbank to show strong
lending growth in the second half and eventually meet our
full-year targets," it added.
14:06 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Kasikorn raises Siam City Cement
to outperform
Kasikorn Securities upgraded Siam City Cement Pcl SCCC.BK to
"outperform" from "neutral", citing a positive earnings outlook
for the country's second-largest cement maker on rising cement
demand and construction activity.
The broker also raised its price target on the stock to 345
baht ($10.95) from 333 baht.
By the midsession break at 0530 GMT, Siam City Cement was up
1.4 percent at 290 baht, having risen as high as 292 baht at one
point, bucking softness in the broader market .SETI which had
eased 0.4 percent.
"The 12 percent correction in Siam City Cement's share price
over the last 13 trading days has provided a suitable entry
point below 300 baht," the broker said in a report.
"We maintain a positive outlook on the cement business and
expect accelerating construction activity during the current
quarter to be a key driver for top line growth across the
sector," it said.
The broker said it expected Siam City Cement to report a 15
percent net profit increase for the April-June quarter to 1.2
billion baht ($38.07 million), with market conditions likely to
relatively remain buoyant in the second half of the year.
11:10 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Miner Banpu advances on sales
projection
Shares in the country's biggest coal miner, Banpu Pcl
BANP.BK, gained more than 3 percent after the company said it
was confident of meeting its 2012 sales target and expected to
retain a margin of 48 percent.
Banpu shares have dropped nearly 30 percent in the past
three months, hovering around a 2 1/2 year low early this week,
amid concerns a drop in global coal prices could affect the
company's earnings.
"The falling coal price was a negative factor but we think
the weakness in the stock was over-discounted and it's now a
buying opportunity," said Viwat Techapoonphol, a strategist at
Tisco Securities.
Banpu shares have been on a downward trend partly due to
widespread short-selling in market big caps, Viwat added.
By 0400 GMT, the stock was trading up 1.29 percent at 470 baht,
climbing at one point to 480 baht.
