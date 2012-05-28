Shares in real-estate developer Raimon Land Pcl
rose as much as 3.3 percent to a 12-day high of 1.57 baht, after
several brokers rated the stock a 'buy' on expectations The
River -- its high-end condominium project in Bangkok -- would
boost profit growth in the second half of 2012.
Despite company executives on Friday saying Raimon planned
to postpone the transfer of The River's property to its clients
to mid-June, brokers said the 1-billion-baht ($31.58 million)
asset transfer would prop up second-quarter earnings, after a
loss of 70 million baht in the first quarter.
"Second quarter's earnings are expected to see a
1-billion-baht increase driven by the asset transfer of The
River in mid-June, which well help see a recovery in profit of
around 100 million baht," Trinity Securities said in a research
note.
"The third and fourth quarters are expected to see
outstanding performances from the transfer as well, with an
estimated 3 billion baht per quarter, totalling around 500 to
600 million baht in profit each," it added.
The broker also forecast a net profit of 1.18 billion baht
in 2012, driven by sales of the condominium. Trinity rated the
shares a 'buy', with a target price of 2 baht.
The stock later eased to up 0.6 percent at 1.53 baht, while
the main Thai index was down 0.5 percent.
1118 (0418 GMT)
($1 = 31.7 Baht)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)