Shares in Bangkok's skytrain operator BTS Group Holdings Pcl
climbed 2.63 percent to 0.78 baht during morning trade
after local media reported the company's expected annual profit
for 2011-2.
During midsession, the company released its financial
statement and reported a 2.2 billion baht ($69.59 million) in
annual profit, in-line with the media report. The company had
reported a profit of 310 million baht in the previous year.
Capital Nomura Securities maintained a 'buy' rating on the
shares with a target price of 0.92 baht, citing a 20.7 percent
yearly increase in passengers in April as the main driver for
the share price, despite this being the lean season for public
transport.
BTS shares had fallen over 7 percent after local media on
May 9 reported a conflict over operating concessions.
Transport Minister Jarupong Ruangsuwan said the Bangkok
Metropolitan Administration had broken the law in renewing the
Bangkok Mass Transit System's contract to run the skytrain, the
Bangkok Post reported.
However, Capital Nomura said they believe the fall reflected
an overly negative view from investors on the news, and the
contract should not have an impact on the company's operation in
the long-term.
11:46 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Krungsri upgrades tech sector to
overweight
Krungsri Securities upgraded technology and communication
sector shares from neutral to overweight against the main Thai
index, on expectations that the sector will see 37 percent
growth in 2012 operating results.
"Businesses in the sector have a defensive quality that
makes them resilient towards the high volatility of the market
at the moment, since the profits depend mainly on domestic
consumption," Krungsri said in a research note.
"This makes them less affected by risks from uncertainties
in the global economy. Also, first-quarter results were better
than expected for most shares," the broker said.
The broker chose Shin Corporation Pcl as its top
sector pick due to its strong performance, supported by its
subsidiaries, mobile operator Advanced Info Service
and satellite operator Thaicom Pcl
At 1127 GMT, shares in Shin Corp were up 0.9 percent at
55.75 baht, while the broader ICT index was up 0.23
percent. ICT shares have risen 26 percent so far this year.
